Synthetix Network Token Price Down 2.2% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Liquid. During the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $146.26 million and $1.71 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,386,257 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. The official website for Synthetix Network Token is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.