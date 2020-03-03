T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $80,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of TROW opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

