Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.02 Million

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $46.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the lowest is $44.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $37.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $965.58 million, a PE ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $75.21.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 449,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

