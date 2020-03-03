Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.43 Million

Brokerages expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post $707.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.95 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $785.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 990,217 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 301,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.