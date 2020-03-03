Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 816,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

