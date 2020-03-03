Target Coin (TGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

