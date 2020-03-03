Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Target also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.