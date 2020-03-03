Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02. Target has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Target alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.