Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. Target also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

