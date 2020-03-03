Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. Target also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

