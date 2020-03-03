Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Target also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.00 EPS.

TGT opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Target alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.