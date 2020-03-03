Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON TM17 opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 485.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.55. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 554 ($7.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $667.38 million and a P/E ratio of 39.88.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.