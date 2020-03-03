Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.04.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

