Telcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $169,723.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.61 or 0.06461423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030441 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

