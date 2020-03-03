TEMCO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,191.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $963,810.00 and approximately $73,191.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,269,474,799 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

