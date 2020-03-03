Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

NYSE TPX traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 176,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

