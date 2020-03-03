Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.