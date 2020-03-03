Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.50 price target on the stock.

THTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.48%. Research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

