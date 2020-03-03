Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,548.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Thingschain has a total market cap of $21,939.00 and approximately $8,548.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00040733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00070498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.16 or 0.98980639 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

