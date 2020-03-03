Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.