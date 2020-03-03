Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.