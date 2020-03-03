Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,240,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

