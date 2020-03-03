TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.