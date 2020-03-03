TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 47,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

TJX stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

