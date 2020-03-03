Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 331.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.3% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,828,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,025,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.