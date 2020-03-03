TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $41.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.88 million to $42.00 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $176.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $194.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Compass Point started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

