TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $835.19 million, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.10. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 63.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $4,313,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $60,438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.