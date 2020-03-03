TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.