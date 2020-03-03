TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,491.00 and $217.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,290,697 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.