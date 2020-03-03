Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.