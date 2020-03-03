TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,182 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.01% of TreeHouse Foods worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.59.

NYSE THS opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $316,120 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.