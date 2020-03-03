Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,782 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 113,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Tripadvisor worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,581,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,815 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

