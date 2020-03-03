TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $617,721.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 67,122,155,449 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.