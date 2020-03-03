Twist Bioscience (TWST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) recently:

3/3/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/11/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Twist Bioscience is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Twist Bioscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/29/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.04. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

