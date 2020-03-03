Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 383.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.