U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $152,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,819,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,124,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

