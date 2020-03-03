Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $159,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,372,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $21,556,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

