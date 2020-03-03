UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.22% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.70. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.