UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $273.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

