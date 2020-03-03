Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Uniti Group worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

