Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0609 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.32 million and $3,373.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit, CoinExchange and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.