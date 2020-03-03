Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Urban Edge Properties worth $64,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

