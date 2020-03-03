Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Position Boosted by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.92% of Urban Outfitters worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

