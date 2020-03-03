Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

