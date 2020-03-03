Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

