Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

