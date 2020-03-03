Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

