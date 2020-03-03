Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $4,598,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

