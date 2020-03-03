Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

