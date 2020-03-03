Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

